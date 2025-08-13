Siphesihle Ndlovu’s winning goal fires Chiefs to number two spot

Kaizer Chiefs maintained their perfect start in the Betway Premiership following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

This is thanks to a solitary goal from new signing Siphesihle Ndlovu, who scored the winning goal in their first home game of the season. Amakhosi have now climbed up to number two on the log standings with six points.

One of the things that went into this game was the condition of the pitch, whether it would be ready to host the first match of the league. And it must be said, the famous 2010 FIFA World Cup stadium, where Siphiwe Tshabalala scored that iconic opening goal, was not bad at all.

Kudos to Stadium Management SA for doing an incredible job to get the pitch in a decent condition under the circumstances.

Amakhosi will host the next home games against Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns at the same venue.

Playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this season, Amakhosi started the game with so much control in the first half and saw more of the ball than City.

The visitors also had some positive spells in the opening stages of the game, and forced a couple of saves from Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

The two Amakhosi stand-in coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youseff, switched things up in the second half and replaced Mduduzi Shabalala with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Rise and Shine also made changes of their own to try and contain the pressure that the home side was starting to apply, especially in the closing stages of the game.

However, their efforts were not enough as Chiefs finally broke the deadlock through Ndlovu, who fired at close range from a good lay off from fellow substitute Pule Mmodi in the 80th minute to guide Chiefs to back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this year.

