Sirino grabs hat-trick as Sundowns massacre minnows La Masia  

Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the next round of the Nedbank Cup after thrashing NB La Masia 6-1 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night, thanks to a hat-trick by skilful midfielder Gaston Sirino.

It was a decent supporter turnout in Dobsonville, as the home fans came out in numbers to rally behind their team.

As predicted, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made a squad rotation, which saw defender Zuko Mdunyelwa make his official debut and Argentinian Matías Esquivel also getting his first start.

It took the DStv Premiership champions only 18 minutes to find the back of the net through the rampant Sirino, who benefited from an exquisite pass from midfielder Lebohang Maboe.

Four minutes later, Esquivel showed his class and why Sundowns broke the bank for his signature as he opened his account in style with a world-class freekick from the edge of the box.

The floodgates opened as Afcon bronze medalist Terrence Mashego also added his name on the scoreboard when he scored the third goal of the match.

However, the home side pulled one back in the 37th minute through striker Jaud Johnson, who scored from the penalty spot after Marcelo Allende fouled him inside the box.

At the stroke of half-time, the Brazilians added the fourth goal as Sirino found his second goal of the match after Maboe’s brilliance from the middle of the park and Sundowns went into the break with a comfortable 4-1 lead.

Moments into the second half, Maboe’s hard work in the middle of the park paid off when he was rewarded with a goal. This is after Sirino returned the favour with a pin-point assist in the 49th minute.

Daine Klate made some changes and introduced some fresh legs, but their half-chances did not trouble Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango between the sticks.

Sirino completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute, steering Masandawana to a comfortable 6-1 win over the first division minnows.

