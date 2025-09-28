Siwelele edge out Gallants in Free State derby to end winless run

Siwelele FC showed fighting spirit on Sunday afternoon, narrowly beating Marumo Gallants by 1-0 in the Free State derby played at Dr Molemela Stadium in Mangaung.

The encounter looked destined for a goalless stalemate until Tebogo Potsane broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, scoring the decisive goal that separated the two sides.

The result handed Lehlohonolo Seema’s men their second victory of the Betway Premiership season, ending a frustrating seven-match winless streak. Their last triumph came on 9 August in the season opener against Golden Arrows, which they won 3-1. Since then, Siwelele had endured six defeats and one draw.

Boardroom drama

Off the field, however, the club has been wrestling with mounting financial troubles. Owner Calvin Le John — the eldest son of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie — is reportedly struggling to sustain the side. Sources claim players have been forced to travel by bus to all six away fixtures this season, with flights deemed unaffordable.

The situation reached a low point earlier this month when the team bus broke down en route to KwaZulu-Natal for their clash against Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium. Siwelele arrived just two hours before kick-off and went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat, their fourth loss of the campaign.

Sunday’s victory, though, could signal a turning point for the Mangaung outfit, who are now 12th on the log with seven points from nine matches.

