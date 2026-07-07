Siwelele FC confirm exit of 12 players ahead of new season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window is in full swing, as Siwelele FC are the latest club to announce a squad overhaul, confirming the exit of 12 players ahead of the new Betway Premiership season.

Three U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winners, Thabang Mahlangu, Lazola Maku and Neo Rapoo, have left the club, with the latter securing a move to reigning PSL champions, Orlando Pirates.

Forward Ghampani Lungu and youngster Bohlale Ngwato will join Rapoo at Pirates.

Additionally, Pogiso Sanoka, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Enoch Quaicoe, Gape Moralo, Keanin Ayer and Lyle Lakay have all left the club.

Loanee Happy Mashiane will also not form part of coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s team and is in the advanced stages of signing with Stellenbosch FC on a permanent contract. This after parting ways with parent club Kaizer Chiefs last week.

‘Thank you for serving the club’

“Farewell and thank you for serving this club. Ka lerato leo la bholo (with love of football),” Siwelele said in a social media post.

The Bloemfontein-based outfit has secured the services of Pirates duo Thabiso Sesane and Selaela Rasebotja, who were confirmed to have left the Buccaneers on Monday.

The team had a slow start last year but bounced back under Seema and managed to finish in 10th position.

Siwelele are expected to announce more departures and unveil their new signings, including a kit reveal, in the coming weeks. It is expected to be an exciting season for the club following a successful debut campaign.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs pounced on the surprise release of goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner at Sekhukhune United and acquired the signature of the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, beat Pirates to the signature of exciting prospect Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows. The 23-year-old winger was one of the standout players last season and is expected to hit the ground running at the recently crowned African champions.

ALSO READ: Chiefs part ways with Tashreeq Morris as they rebuild for new season