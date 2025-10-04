Siwelele threaten to cause an upset against Bucs in Carling Knockout

The Carling Knockout is back in full swing for its third season. And the new kids on the block, Siwelele FC, are looking to cause an upset when they face Orlando Pirates in the first round.

Pirates will host Siwelele at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game will get underway at 3pm.

The Buccaneers last won the knockout competition in the 2011/12 season when it was still the Telkom Knockout.

In the last two seasons, Pirates got eliminated in the quarterfinal by Richards Bay on penalties and were knocked out in the first round by newcomers Magesi FC, who beat them 3-2 at the Orlando Stadium and went on to be crowned champions.

Ahead of the game against Siwelele, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said that he will not dwell much on the past. The focus is on the future and doing well in another cup competition this season.

Focus on the future

“What has happened before, for me, I was not there. So for me, it is to focus on the future and to try and do well with the players,” Ouaddou said.

“We know that it will not be easy. Every competition is difficult. And all the teams definitely want to win that competition, which is very important in South Africa.

“So, for us, it is another game. And it is another opportunity for my players to give their best and to try to go through.

Pirates go up against a Siwelele side that also has their tails up after winning their first game in seven matches, when they beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the Free State derby last weekend.

Amongst many other things, he touched on in his press conference, coach Lehlohonolo Seema said the recently signed players Samkelo Zwane, Happy Mashiane, and Zakhele Lepasa are settling in well in the team and will cause a lot of problems after the FIFA break.

“The new players, getting into the next round, will help us. Because where they are coming from, they were not playing many matches. So the contributions, the positive things are that some of them have won things,” Seema said.

“So, I can see the vibe in the dressing room and training. Small-sided game, they are bringing something to the team, but in terms of play, we have not seen much. We’re patient with them because we know what they are capable of… we won’t rush them.

“We will work with them, help them. Come end of FIFA break, you will see a different Siwelele. I’m not a sangoma, but working with these guys, I see what’s happening. There’s steady progress happening – I can tell you that.”

