Six young guns making an impression at the Afcon in Morocco

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations gaining momentum at an incredible speed, the spotlight could not avoid a new generation of talented African players who are making their mark on the continent’s biggest stage.

Among the players to watch are Senegal’s Lamine Camara, Bafana Bafana’s Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ivory Coast’s Oumar Diakite, Algeria’s Ibrahim Hamza, Cameroon’s Christian Michel Kofane, and DR Congo’s Noah Sadiki.

All these players have been capped for their countries and have shown glimpses of their potential on the international stage, with the exception of Kofane.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi – Bafana Bafana, Defender (20):

The muscular Orlando Pirates defender is growing in stature and has made the central defence position his very own. He had a pretty good day in the office in South Africa’s opening match against Angola. He was unlucky not to score what would have been a contender for Goal of the Tournament when his long-range missile crashed against the crossbar with the Angola goalkeeper admiring the night skies of Morocco.

Lamine Camara – Senegal, Midfielder (21):

A central figure in Senegal’s midfield, Camara has already shown his ability to deliver under pressure, scoring at the last AFCON and winning the CAF Young Player of the Year award in 2024.

Operating in midfield as one of the regulars for AS Monaco, he combines energy, tactical intelligence, and composure, often dictating the tempo for the Teranga Lions.

Having won the U-20 AFCON and the CHAN, this tournament is clearly the next stage he is expected to pilot his nation to glory, especially after his debut AFCON ended in a disappointing eighth final defeat to Ivory Coast last time out.

AFCON impact: In Group D — featuring Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, and Botswana — Camara’s ability to break up attacks and drive forward could be pivotal for coach Pape Thiaw and the Teranga Lions, even if the likes of Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye are in the den with more experience.

Oumar Diakité – Côte d’Ivoire, Forward (21):

Diakité has already made a name for himself as a proven goal threat, with five international goals and a key role in Côte d’Ivoire’s last AFCON triumph. His intelligent movement, pace, and finishing make him a constant danger in the final third. He is currently enjoying a strong start to the season at Belgium’s Cercle Brugge – form which he could take to the AFCON help Cote D’Ivoire’s title defense.

In Group F — facing Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique — Diakité’s clinical instincts could be the difference in tight encounters for the Elephants.

Ibrahim Maza– Algeria, Forward (20):

The Bayer Leverkusen forward chose Algeria at senior level and is celebrated for his flair, composure, and eye for goal. Maza is expected to provide creativity and attacking impetus for the Desert Foxes in what promises to be a competitive Group E.

Against Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan, Hamza’s skill and finishing ability could give Algeria the edge needed to top the group.

Christian Michel Kofane – Cameroon, Forward (19):

Making waves in his first season at Bayern Leverkusen, Kofane has already featured 13 times, scoring three goals, assisting once, and provoking two penalties. Although yet to make his senior international debut, he has already put Cameroon on course for the World Cup playoffs, helping the Indomitable Lions defeat DR Congo and Nigeria in crucial fixtures. Kofane’s energy, vision, and tactical intelligence make him a key figure in linking defence and attack for Cameroon.

Noah Sadiki – DR Congo, Midfielder (20)

Sunderland’s versatile midfielder, Sadiki, is known for his composure, tactical awareness, and ability to control the tempo under pressure.

Already capped for DR Congo, his ball retention and intelligence make him crucial as the junior Leopards aim to progress from a tough Group D. Against Senegal, Benin, and Botswana, Sadiki’s ability to dominate the midfield could be vital for DR Congo’s chances of reaching the knockout stage in what will be his debut AFCON.

From teenagers making their AFCON debuts to slightly more experienced stars returning to the continental stage, these six players embody the future of African football. Their performances in Morocco could not only shape their nations’ campaigns but also announce them as talents to watch on the global stage. –www.cafonline.com

