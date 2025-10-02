‘Siyabonga Ngezana is serving a suspension, so we learnt our lesson’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the SA Football Association and the rest of the team have learnt their lesson, and that is why defender Siyabonga Ngezana was left out of the team.

Broos named his 23-man squad for the final two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda this month.

Ngezana has since been replaced by Mamelodi Sundowns rising star Malibongwe Khoza. Other new faces in the squad include Tshepang Moremi of Orlando Pirates, Thabang Matuludi of Polokwane City, and the return of lanky midfielder Sphephelo Sithole.

Speaking to the media after his squad announcement at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday, Broos addressed the issue surrounding Teboho Mokoena and sanction from FIFA, stating that it was a good lesson for the team going forward.

Nothing but a mistake

“What has to be done to make sure such mistakes don’t happen again is to make sure that we take notes in every game. It is as simple as that,” Broos said.

“I reiterate, no one should be blamed for this because it was a mistake. I mean, even when the player himself does not remember that he got a yellow card in November 2023, then suspended two years later, then we must surely understand that it was everybody’s mistake.

“But I acknowledge that it was a big mistake from all of us. And everyone now knows that such a mistake should never happen again. And it will not happen again because Ngezana is suspended, and we all took note of it.

“So, this is a good lesson for us. Because we now have about 25 people at SAFA and my technical team who will take note of such things. We cannot miss the World Cup in America because of such mistakes.”

Bafana were docked three points by FIFA after they were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

One-game suspension

Mokoena, in this case, should not have featured in Bafana’s match against Lesotho in March. This was after accumulating two yellow cards. And this meant he was supposed to serve a one-game suspension.

Safa has since been ordered to pay a fine of around R200, 000. And Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

The unprecedented situation has seen Bafana drop to number two in Group C. But level on 14 points with Benin, who are on top due to a better goal difference.

Bafana will face Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10. This will be followed by Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium four days later on the 14th.

