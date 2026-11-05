Siyanda Ndlovu breaks into Mosimane’s Bafana squad to face Kenya

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has announced a 27-man squad to line-up against Kenya in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches, and Siyanda Ndlovu has become the biggest talking point.

The Mamelodi Sundowns starlet was never part of the preliminary squad, but his impressive performances recently could not go unnoticed by Mosimane and his technical team.

Ndlovu has played 15 games so far in all competitions in his debut season with Masandawana, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

The 23-year-old talented winger walked away with the Carling Knockout Cup R100 000 player of the match award for his jaw-dropping display against his former side, Golden Arrows, this week.

READ: Sundowns new striker Siyanda Ndlovu a dynamite in small package

Mosimane’s team also sees the return of Thalente Mbatha; Mbekezeli Mbokazi in defence and striker Lyle Foster, who are both plying their trade in the MLS.

The most notable absentees include experienced players Nkosinathi Sibisi, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe, and youngsters Khulumani Ndamane and Shandre Campbell.

Bafana Bafana final squad:

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

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Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema, Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Yaya Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Mattews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Tshepang Moremi, Siyanda Ndlovu