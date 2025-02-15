Sizzling Tshegofatso Mabasa shoots Baroka out of Ke Yona Cup

Orlando Pirates advanced to the next round of the Nedbank Cup after they nailed Baroka FC 3-1 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have now booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Ke Yona Cup.

Pirates picked themselves up from the turf after they were pummeled 4-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match played at the Loftus Stadium last week.

They were brought back to earth by the Sundowns defeat but against Baroka, they dominated the match and had the visitors from Limpopo running for cover from as early as the first minute.

Tshegofatso Mabasa was the hero as he grabbed a hat-trick that sent the Motsepe Foundation Championship club out of the tournament. Sydney Malivha scored the consolation goal for Bakgaga late in the second half.

Ahead of the match, Riveiro said there’s no pressure on his players: “The is no extra pressure for us because we won the competition [Nedbank Cup] last season. That is all in the past and we are now writing another chapter four our time together here.

“We want to be victorious and continue having the possibility of playing finals – and so far, we are doing well. We are running our own race. We are fighting.

“We already have one trophy in our cabinet [MTN8] this season. So, we are trying to fight for each and every game and competition this season,” he added.

The Sea Robbers, though, in their fight in every competition this season, will have to do away with the lapses of concentration during crucial phases of the game, especially against smaller teams.

The manner in which Bakgakga scored their goal was one of those unnecessary school-boy defensive errors by midfielder Kabelo Dlamini on the edge of the box.

Riveiro was a bit uneasy on the touchline when his side lost the ball cheaply in dangerous areas at times and squandered some of their goal-scoring opportunities.

The Spaniard would want his Pirates to always stamp their authority, if they are to be a feared team to go toe-to-toe against.

They do, however, have a very strong fanbase that has matured and are able to now play the game with their team.

Having last tasted a home fixture since January, the black and white army cheered on their team from the first whistle to last without fail as the 12th man that they are.

Pirates, alongside all the other teams that have qualified for the next round, will know who they will be pitted against in the draw that will take place on Monday night.

