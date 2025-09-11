Sjava, Mörda to headline MTN8 final entertainment in Mbombela

The Premier Soccer League (PSL), together with tournament sponsor MTN, have announced that award-winning artists Sjava and Mörda Bongz will headline the MTN8 final pre-match entertainment at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off for the final is at 6:00pm.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will face the tricky Stellenbosch FC in the final – a repeat of last year’s final which Bucs won 2-1 in controversial fashion at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Stellies out for revenge

Stellies are seeking revenge while the Buccaneers want to stamp their dominance over their Cape Town-based opponents. And this should make for a humdinger of a cup final.

Organisers are encouraging fans to arrive early to enjoy the full build-up to one of the most anticipated fixtures on the football calendar. With stadium gates opening at 2pm, early arrivals will be treated to a world-class pre-match entertainment show that blends music, culture, and football excitement.

Adding to the thrill, one lucky fan will be crowned MTN8 Last Fan Standing during halftime, walking away with R1 million – a moment not to be missed!

“MTN8 is more than just football – it’s a celebration of South African spirit, culture, and unity,” said Robyn Lewis, General Manager: Brand and Sponsorship at MTN South Africa.

Soccer meets SA cultural expression

“It’s a tournament that brings people together from all walks of life. To share in the passion, pride, and energy that only local football can inspire. We are proud to bring fans an experience that not only showcases thrilling football action, but also blends it with the vibrancy of iconic South African music acts and cultural expression.

“As we continue to grow the MTN8, we remain committed to making a meaningful impact beyond the stadiums – supporting local communities through our various charitable initiatives and development programmes. It’s our way of ensuring that the legacy of the tournament lives on long after the final whistle.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the fans, partners, clubs, and supporters. All who continue to show unwavering support year after year. Your passion and loyalty are the driving force behind the success of the MTN8. Because of you, the MTN8 is not just a tournament. It’s a proudly South African tradition that unites us all.”

