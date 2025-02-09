Sky already the limit for unstoppable Downs 

In recent seasons, whenever Mamelodi Sundowns were nine points ahead of their chasers on the log standings, they would go on and win the championship, and it seems it will once again be the case this season.

Miguel Cardoso and his side outclassed their potential PSL title contenders Orlando Pirates yesterday in front of a sold-out Loftus Versfeld Stadium crowd, when they handed them a 4-1 pummeling to stretch their point tally up to nine points ahead of Pirates, who still have a game in hand.

Brazilian international Lucas Ribeiro Costa was the star of the show, as he produced yet another jaw-dropping performance and possibly justified some of the early talks that he should be crowned the Player of the Season over Bucs youngster Relebohile Mofokeng.

Ribeiro scored the goal of the season so far when he picked up a loose ball from his own half and confronted three Pirates defenders. Unsurprisingly, he dazzled past them and fired a shot from an acute angle to leave a fully stretched Sipho Chaine with no chance.

Jose Riveiro’s troops came back fired up, and pulled one back to awaken their rather defeated crowd. However, Ribeiro was having none of that as he showed his quality and got his second goal to silence the travelling supporters and ultimately bag all three points.

The 26-year-old came off with a standing ovation from the boisterous yellow army chanting his name – using the same rhythm Buccaneers supporters do when they chant Riveiro’s name.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content