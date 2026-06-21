Soccer

Snubbed SA 2010 legends heartbroken after efforts to meet Bafana in Mexico failed

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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The Bafana Bafana 2010 Legends who were in Mexico are broken-hearted and feel disregarded after they had to travel back to South Africa having not seen or visited the national team players who are participating in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The Bafana Bafana 2010 Legends who were in Mexico are broken-hearted and feel disregarded after they had to travel back to South Africa having not seen or visited the national team players who are participating in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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