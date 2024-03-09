Sold-out sign confirms Soweto derby’s enduring attraction

It will be a sold-out affair at the FNB Stadium between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs when the two Soweto giants confront each other in a DStv Premiership encounter.

Kick-off time is at 3:30 pm.

The tussle between the Buccaneers and Amakhosi will be more than just for three points but for bragging rights as to who the king of Soweto will be on the day.

Pirates, as the hosts of the match, confirmed on Saturday morning that the tickets for the much-anticipated clash had been sold out.

On Thursday, Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) managing director Bertie Grobbelaar said that there were over 9 000 general tickets available, with all the VIP tickets all sold out at that time.

The rivalry between the two Soweto giants will be rekindled once again, with Pirates looking to do a league double after beating Chiefs in the first round.

Amakhosi, on the other hand, will be aiming to pick up from where they left off midweek, following their 1-0 win over Golden Arrows, thanks to the early solitary wonder goal from teenage sensation Wandile Duba.

Bucs, Amakhosi meeting for 180th time

Pirates and Chiefs will be meeting for the 180th time, with Amakhosi having the bulk of those wins with 74, while Bucs won 46 times and the rest of them ending in draws.

As early as 11am when the FNB Stadium gates got opened, the fans dressed in their traditional club regalia had already started flocking into the stadium early, as per the advice of Grobbelaar.

The banter from the rival fans already started, with both sides claiming that their team will come out top on the day.

Only a point separates the two teams, with 5th placed Sea Robbers having 30 points from 19 matches. The winner today will remain a country mile behind pacesetter Mamelodi Sundowns, with 42 points.

Sundowns are hosting Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld later on Saturday.

