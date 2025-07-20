Some of the top players and coaches in line for prizes 

After what was one of the most one-sided Premier Soccer League seasons, the time has come for major role stakeholders, players and coaches to be rewarded for keeping supporters on the edge of their seats.

There were some momentous occasions in the new Betway Premiership, which was born as a rescue mission after DStv pulled out as league sponsors.

There was a new trophy, new innovations and prize money but the league race was about as exciting as a long drive in the Karoo after Mamelodi Sundowns romped home with the newly designed cup that did not win the hearts of the followers.

Hence, it is no surprise that coach Miguel Cardoso is a favourite for Coach of the Season, and will compete with Steve Barker and Jose Riveiro.

Lucas Ribeiro is expected to make a clean sweep after one hell of a magnificent campaign that also resulted in him getting the Top Scorer’s accolade.

Orlando Pirates showed a lot of promise under Riveiro, who started by defending their MTN8 trophy with a pinch of arrogance. Star player Relebohile Mofokeng is in line for a number of accolades.

Newcomers Magesi FC caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of Mzansi football when they nailed Sundowns in the final of the Carling Knockout in Bloemfontein.

Under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs staged one of the biggest celebrations the country has seen since Nelson Mandela was released in 1990, when they defeated Pirates to lift the Nedbank Cup, their first official trophy in 10 years.

On the refereeing side, the calls for the video assistant referee intensified after a number of embarrassing officiating, but nominees such as Luxolo Badi Masixole Bambiso Olani Kwinda kept hope going for the beleaguered whistle men.

Cape Town City were relegated and owner John Comitis and his players did not know what hit them on the final day of the relegation/promotion play-offs when they lost to minnows Orbit College FC. The least said about Royal AM saga the better. The club had its PSL membership terminated after they could not honour some PSL fixtures.

Full list of PSL Awards Nominees:

Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season: Lucas Ribeiro (Sundowns), Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune), Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Sipho Chaine (Pirates), Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi FC), Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)

Betway Premiership Defender of the Season: Grant Kekana (Sundowns), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Marcelo Allende (Sundowns), Makhehleni Makhaula (Pirates), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns)

Betway Premiership Goal of the Season: Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC) Lucas Ribeiro (Sundowns) Glody Lilepo (Kaizer Chiefs)

Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season: Malibongwe Khoza (Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota (both Pirates).

Betway Premiership Coach of the Season: Steve Barker (Stellenbosch), Miguel Cardoso (Sundowns), Jose Riveiro (Pirates)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch), Deon Hotto, Relebohile Mofokeng (both Pirates)

Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi) Edmore Chirambadare (Magesi), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota (Pirates)

PSL Referee of the Season: Luxolo Badi Masixole Bambiso Olani Kwinda

