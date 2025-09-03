South Africa will now host Lesotho, Nigeria in Free State Stadium cauldron

After a back-and-forth between Fifa pitch inspectors and CAF officials, the highly anticipated 2026 Fifa World Cup Bafana Bafana qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria will now go ahead at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein as originally planned, following a recent physical inspection of the pitch.

Bafana coach relieved

Earlier this week, Bafana coach Hugo Broos was a little disappointed after Safa were informed that the bigger Free State Stadium was no longer available due to a pitch that was deemed not good enough to host crucial World Cup qualifiers by Fifa. But the news that the stadium has been given the green light will have felt like music to Broos’ ears.

In a tough two-match schedule in this Fifa calendar week, South Africa will recommence their World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho on Friday, also at the Free State Stadium. No longer at the smaller Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Rocklands, just outside Bloemfontein.

The City of Roses has been a slaughterhouse for Bafana, as witnessed in the previous match against Zimbabwe. Bloemfontein gives you the most passionate supporters. They easily become the 12th player on match days.

The Nigeria fixture, set for Tuesday, September 9, with a 6pm kick-off, had been under scrutiny in recent weeks. This was amid concerns over the readiness of the playing surface following the harsh winter season.

Pitch progress deciding factor

In a joint communication to Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao, both Fifa and CAF confirmed the venue’s approval. They cited “encouraging progress observed on the pitch” as the deciding factor.

“Considering the encouraging progress observed on the pitch, both organisations have agreed that the matches will proceed as originally scheduled at the Free State Stadium,” reads the statement from Fifa and CAF.

Bafana Bafana are currently in camp in Johannesburg, fine-tuning preparations for a critical pair of qualifiers. First up is a clash against Lesotho on Friday, September 5. This is before they turn their attention to the Super Eagles of Nigeria next Tuesday. With the green light now granted, attention shifts firmly to the pitch. Both in terms of its condition and the players who must perform on it.

