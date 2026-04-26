Soweto derby is becoming a ticking time bomb

The last two Soweto derbies played at the FNB Stadium have really left some of us on the edge of our seats. Sadly, and against the norm, this was not because of the scintillating action, the shibobos and the sublime goals, but because of the risk and danger that was hovering.

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