Soccer

Soweto derby result could put a twist in the league title race this season

By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 28: Thabo Cele of Kaizer Chiefs and Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Similar to what the world is witnessing in the English Premier League, where Arsenal and Manchester City are neck and neck in the title race, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are locked in battle, and one mistake from either side may just be the end of it.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are engaged in a close contest reminiscent of the EPL title race between Arsenal and Manchester City.
  • Both teams are neck and neck, with the competition intensely balanced.
  • A single mistake by either side could critically impact their chances of winning the league.
  • The article draws parallels between the PSL title race and the highly competitive EPL scenario.
  • Full details are available in the e-edition of Sunday World via the provided link.
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