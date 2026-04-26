Soweto derby result could put a twist in the league title race this season

Similar to what the world is witnessing in the English Premier League, where Arsenal and Manchester City are neck and neck in the title race, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are locked in battle, and one mistake from either side may just be the end of it.

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