Sparks expected to fly as Galaxy and City aim to rewrite Nedbank Cup history

It may be a low-key cup final, but sparks are expected to fly when Durban City and TS Galaxy lock horns in the Nedbank Cup final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night. As is the norm with the tournament, the cup final match has been taken to a neutral venue, Polokwane, this time around.

The two teams will be vying for their first trophy in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when the Ke Yona Cup final takes centre stage. Kick-off for the match is at 6:00pm.

Galaxy won the same Nedbank Cup in 2019, but they were still campaigning in the national first division when they rewrote history, nailing Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 with a penalty kick goal from Zakhele Lepasa.

According to the Ke Yona Cup website, this looks like an even contest between the sides, with both coming into the game in indifferent form and lacking wins. It is also likely to be a tactical battle and it would be no surprise to see extra time and even penalties.

First final for the coaches

Bernard Parker has only been head coach of Galaxy for a few days and already has a major cup final to prepare for. But he knows the squad, having worked as assistant to former coach Adnan Beganovic, so there is a level of continuity there. His first game as a head coach in professional football was on Sunday when Galaxy drew 0-0 at home to Magesi FC.

Durban City’s Pitso Dladla is also at the helm in a temporary capacity, with the club having had three coaches this season in Gavin Hunt, Sinethemba Badela and Dladla.

Dladla has a golden chance to win his first major trophy, having coached the likes of Uthongathi, Richards Bay and Marumo Gallants in the past. Whoever does end up lifting the trophy, it will be a huge highlight in their career.

Lack of wins

Since Durban City reached the Nedbank Cup final, they have had three defeats and a draw in their four league games that followed. That includes a 5-2 loss at lowly Magesi FC. It is difficult to understand that downturn in form, as it followed a sustained period of success that saw them lose only one of their nine matches before that.

Coach Dladla will hope the players are saving themselves for the final, but they have gone from a team that regularly kept clean sheets to one that has conceded in their last four games.

Galaxy’s form is worse, though. Their only victories in their last 15 games have come in the Nedbank Cup, most notably the 2-0 win in the Last 16 over Mamelodi Sundowns, which is one of their best results in several seasons.

First KwaZulu-Natal winner?

No team from KwaZulu-Natal has yet lifted the Nedbank Cup, either in its current guise since 2008 or in the entire history of the competition, which dates back to 1971. Durban City can change that.

City hold the edge

The teams have clashed nine times before, and Durban City has won six of those, to go with two wins for Galaxy and a single draw. City has won the last three meetings, which includes a victory in the Nedbank Cup in 2025 while they were still campaigning in the second tier before their promotion.

The first six of those meetings were when City campaigned as Maritzburg United, with Galaxy winning the first 3-0 away from home. The only draw was a 1-1 stalemate in 2022. City won both league meetings this season, 2-0 home and away, the last of which was in mid-February.

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