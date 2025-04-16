‘Special’ Pirates team will reach CAF final, says Tebogo Moloi

Orlando Pirates legend and former assistant coach Teboho Moloi has dubbed the current crop of players at the club a special bunch and is confident that they will reach the final of the elusive CAF Champions League.

The Buccaneers are on the verge of reaching the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, where they were runners-up after losing 3-1 (aggregate) to Al Ahly.

Then, in 2015 and 2022, Pirates finished second in the CAF Confederation Cup.

This season, under the tutelage of outgoing coach Jose Riveiro, the Sea Robbers find themselves within touching distance of realizing that dream of reaching the Champions League final.

They face the Egyptian side, Pyramids FC, in the semi-final, with the first leg set to be played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Fans must not put players under pressure

Speaking to the media on the sidelines following Tuesday’s SuperSportBet “Sta Playa” Inspired Games launch at FNB Stadium, Moloi stated that he anticipated Riveiro and his squad would accomplish great things this season due to their uniqueness.

“In the past, I have always said that this is a special group of players, and I need them to understand why I say that,” said Moloi.

“They are different from our treble team, double-treble team, and the team that reached the finals of the Champions and Confederations Cups.

“These are young boys who are trying to find their feet, but they are bringing in trophies. For me, that alone, their understanding of what it means to wear the Pirates shirt and where they are [this season], I am not surprised.

“I did expect them to perform this way. But I want to urge the fans not to put them under pressure but to let them enjoy the fruits of their labour.”

Strong bond between players and fans

Moloi recalled some of their heyday and the directive that club chairman Irvin Khoza had given them.

He went on to say he had never seen the relationship between the players and the fans as it exists now.

“The chairman asked us to go out and win him the Iwisa Spectacular in 1993 and then deliver the BP Top 8 after that.

“So, after we accomplished that, he stated that this [unity among the fanbase] is what will occur if we remain united after winning those trophies.

“This is what we observe about this generation, then. You can see the fans singing even when they lose; this is the first time. I have always sensed that these boys were unique.

Pirates are only one of two South African teams to have won the Champions League in 1995, along with Mamelodi Sundowns, with the latter winning it in 2016 under coach Pitso Mosimane.

