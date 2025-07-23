Sphelele Mkhulise wants to win more trophies for Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise has said that winning every trophy that is up for grabs is one of his personal objectives for the upcoming campaign.

During the January transfer window, there were rumours that Mkhulise, who is currently in camp with Sundowns, was leaving the team.

In a press conference following their 4-0 victory over Golden Arrows on February 2, coach Miguel Cardoso corrected the record, saying that even though the 29-year-old gifted midfielder was substituted in the 37th minute of the first half, the team has no intention of cutting ties with him.

“At halftime, I told Pitso [Mkhulise] that you came out not because you were playing badly but because we needed to approach the game differently,” Cardoso said at the time.

“I spoke to the team during the week so that we were clear that there were no issues regarding Pitso or a transfer for him.

“He is a player we highly value; we trust him, and he has been an important part of the team, so let’s put this matter to rest and not discuss it again this year.”

Plan to remain dominant

Ahead of the new campaign, Mkhulise stated that while he will not disclose his personal goals to the public, the team’s ambitions for Sundowns are to dominate in every competition this season.

“I do have personal goals for the upcoming season, but I would rather keep them to myself. However, as a team, Mamelodi Sundowns’ ambitions will always remain the same,” Mkhulise said during an interview with Sunday World recently.

“Every season, we strive to compete in every competition and win the available trophies. We don’t just want to compete but dominate everything and every team.

“So, those are the goals we have set for ourselves as Sundowns; they never change.”

The Pietermaritzburg-born midfielder also talked about his experience at the Club World Cup in the US recently, stating that they will use what they learnt on the global stage to their full advantage next season.

“My experience at the Club World Cup was excellent, and I learnt many things as a person and as a team that we will use to our advantage for the upcoming season,” he said.

