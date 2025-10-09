Sphephelo Sithole opens about his career-threatening injury, Bafana return

Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole has opened up about his career-threatening injury and his return to the national team ahead of their two crucial World Cup qualifier matches.

Sithole made a sensational return to coach Hugo Broos’ squad, as Bafana resume their Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, followed by Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

Back from horrific injury

Yaya, as Sithole is affectionately known, suffered a fracture to his tibia and fibula in September last year. The horrific injury happened while playing against South Sudan during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 26-year-old spent the rest of his loan spell at Gil Vicente last season on the sidelines. But he has since returned to full fitness at his parent club Tondela, and scored a goal in his last appearance.

Upon his return to Bafana, Sithole expressed his gratitude for being back on the pitch. He stated that he was afraid the injury was going to end his career.

“I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football again. Because that injury I got, I thought maybe it was the end of my career. But fortunately I’m here again, back with the team,” Sithole told SAFA Media.

“It’s good to be back in the team. I can see the spirit is very good and the guys were doing good while I was away. And I was always watching them playing, so I’m proud to be back here with the team again.”

The lanky midfielder also opened up about the mental toll the injury had on him. And how he had to support his teammates from the sidelines.

Mentally draining

“It was tough mentally, because when you’re injured you can’t do much… You can’t help with anything. All you can do is to support the guys, and be with them,” he said.

“The only thing you can do is communicate with them on WhatsApp messages, that’s what I did. I supported them while I was away from home – I’m just happy they did well,” Sithole added.

Broos also expressed his delight to have Sithole back in his team, including Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau.

“It is a pity we couldn’t select Sithole for a year because of injury. It was also a pity we couldn’t select Khuliso in September because he had a dispute with his club. They are back, and they are important for the team,” Broos said.

“But we also have a strong team. Let’s see what happens, but I am happy these guys are back.”

