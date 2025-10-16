Sponsor dubs Bafana national heroes after booking World Cup spot

After rewriting their name in the history books by qualifying for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup next year, Bafana Bafana received a heartfelt congratulatory message from one of their sponsors, Honor.

Bafana defied all odds when they qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2002. The last time they featured in the global showpiece was in 2010 by virtue of being the host nation.

Coach Hugo Broos’ charges walloped Rwanda 3-0 during their final Group C FIFA World Cup qualifier match at the Mbombela Stadium, in Mpumalanga, on Tuesday night.

Dedicated partner to SA excellence

“As a dedicated partner to South African excellence, Honor South Africa extends its deepest respect and heartfelt congratulations to Bafana Bafana, the visionary coaching staff, and the millions of dedicated fans,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor SA.

“Your belief and passion have fuelled this remarkable, historic campaign. This is a truly special and defining moment for South Africa.

“Bafana Bafana have embodied the very best of our national character, playing with unmatched heart, unwavering unity, and fearless determination. They overcame every obstacle placed in their path, making this hard-fought achievement even sweeter.

“So, on behalf of everyone at Honor, we salute the team on this incredible achievement. We are honoured to stand with our heroes as they prepare to conquer the global stage. This is not just a qualification; it is a momentous return to the world’s biggest stage. This is igniting a wave of national pride and exhilaration across the country,” Zhou added.

Impeccable, steely resolve

Throughout their World Cup qualifier journey, Broos and his charges were a masterclass in resilience and teamwork. They navigated a gruelling and nail-biting campaign. And they demonstrated the steely resolve needed to succeed under immense pressure.

Despite the major setback of being punished by FIFA when they docked them three points for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho in March, they maintained focus and belief that they have what it takes to etch their name in the history books.

Bafana’s exceptional showing during these World Cup qualifiers has not just secured a qualification. It has reignited the passion and soul of SA football once again.

