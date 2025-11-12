Sports minister Gayton McKenzie secures R20m for VAR

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has revealed that the National Treasury has approved an initial R20-million for the roll-out of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in the new season.

There have been talks and a serious need for the technology in local professional leagues after a flurry of poor refereeing decisions and substandard officiating in the league.

The R20-million comes after McKenzie and the SA Football Association (Safa) had earlier this year revealed a preliminary figure of R80-million. McKenzie added that they may need to top up the figure with an extra R10-million, if necessary. He said he was confident that there will be VAR by the beginning of next season in the Betway Premiership.

Minister confirms

“I want to update South Africans on another important development — the rollout of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in South African football. Treasury has approved an initial spend of more than R20-million in this financial year. And we are confident that we will phase VAR in using a sustainable and affordable approach. One that will see all our big games supported by VAR. And South Africans can already look forward to seeing VAR on their screens as we test and prove the solution that is being chosen,” McKenzie told the media.

“The ministry is overseeing and controlling all initial project funding until the system is fully established and stable. Strict financial controls are in place. With at least three independent signatories to authorise any transactions related to the roll-out. The plan is for Safa to submit the initial infrastructure and setup budget to the [DSAC] before 31 March 2026 — the end of our financial year,” he added.

The Patriotic Alliance president added that the technology was not just about correcting referee errors.

Bringing SA game to global standards

“It’s about protecting the integrity of our game. This is a complex and ambitious project, but it is essential. VAR is not just about correcting referee errors. It’s also about protecting the integrity of our game. Restoring trust and ensuring that South African football meets global standards. We are proud to be working hand in hand with Safa, FIFA, and CAF to bring VAR to our leagues. And to set a benchmark for the rest of Africa.

McKenzie explained further that Safa has recently appointed a VAR Project Team. It is led by respected former referees.

“They are retired referee Daniel Bennett. He will be alongside respected figures in football refereeing. They are Victor Gomes, Jerome Damon, and Abdul Ebrahim, who is Safa’s Head of Referees. This team has been working closely with FIFA to ensure that South Africa implements VAR in full compliance with international standards.”

