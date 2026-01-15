Stage is set for nail-biting 2025 Afcon final between Morocco and Senegal

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finalists have been confirmed, with hosts Morocco and Senegal all set for what will be a scintillating final showdown in Rabat on Sunday.

On Wednesday night, the semi-final double-header delivered drama, tension, and contrasting paths to qualification.

Morocco sealed their place in the final by edging Nigeria 4–2 on penalties following a goalless draw after extra time, with the hosts once again relying on composure and defensive resilience to survive a high-stakes knockout tie.

Backed by a passionate home crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morocco absorbed sustained Nigerian pressure across 120 minutes in a contest defined by discipline rather than flair.

Neither team managed to make a breakthrough in regulation time or extra time, as both defences held firm as the tension escalated.

The pulsating semi-final tie was ultimately decided by the penalty shootout, where Morocco converted four of their five penalties to the Super Eagles’ two, sparking wild celebrations in the stands as the Atlas Lions reached their first Afcon final since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1976.

Pharaohs’ hopes shattered

In the earlier match in Tangier, Senegal stylishly returned to the Afcon final with a narrow 1-0 victory over Egypt, which ended the Pharaohs’ hopes of achieving a record-extending eighth continental title and highlighted the Lions of Teranga’s growing pedigree in African football.

Senegal’s route to the final was more direct but no less intense, as they overcame a resilient and fierce Egyptian side in what was a tightly contested encounter at the Stade de Tangier.

In a match where narrow margins once again separated success from disappointment, the 2021 African champions demonstrated patience and control against an experienced Egyptian side, with Sadio Mane’s strike in the 80th minute proving decisive.

For Egypt, the defeat brought an end to their latest pursuit of continental glory, while Senegal’s victory confirmed their status as one of Africa’s most consistent tournament teams recently.

Sunday’s final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium will see Morocco attempt to complete a memorable home campaign against a Senegal side aiming to reclaim the title they won in 2021.

Egypt and Nigeria will contest the third-place play-off at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday.

