Star performances see Masindi Nemtajela transition from Kasi football to Bafana

Rising Orlando Pirates star Masindi Nemtajela has talked candidly about his rapid rise from playing in dusty football fields during Kasi tournaments to being called up to Bafana Bafana.

Nemtajela was named in coach Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad that will face Zambia in the upcoming international friendly match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The 24-year-old talented midfielder joined Pirates at the beginning of the season from Marumo Gallants and has since cemented his place in coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s team.

Broos has taken notice of his excellent recent performances, and should he impress in the ongoing camp, he could potentially be included in his 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad in December.

Quick rise to fame

Addressing the media during a press conference at the NH Hotel in Santon on Monday, Nemtajela expressed how meteoric his football journey has been in a short space of time.

“In my whole career, I’m grateful for what’s happening to me. I haven’t had an easy journey. I started at the Mahlobo Games playing on gravel,” Nemtajela said.

“But then my things started to move very fast. Soon I found myself playing in the NFD [National First Division], then the next season I was in the PSL [Premier Soccer League], and then the second season I was signed by Pirates.

“After some months, my name is called to the national team. Therefore, I’m grateful, which means that the hard work I’m putting in at training is paying off.”

He continued: “I’m grateful for the opportunity that coach Hugo Broos has given us [the selected players]. I’d also like to see myself fighting for the nation at the World Cup.

“So, he has given us an opportunity; now it’s up to us to use the chance given to us.”

Kasi football games

Nemtajela started playing in the Kasi football games as early as 2022, which paved the way for him to secure a move to semi-professional team Senaoane Gunners in the ABC Motsepe.

Gallants noticed his exploits at Gunners and awarded him his first professional contract in the NFD.

He spent two seasons at Gallants before Pirates, despite international interest, came calling and signed him.

He now finds himself at the national team level and could get his first cap for Bafana on Saturday.