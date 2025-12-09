Star-studded nomination list for Pirates’ Player of the Month award

Orlando Pirates announced their list of nominees for November/December Player of the Month, and the competition will be fierce.

This edition of the award encompasses performances from both months, as there was only one fixture in December.

The nominees for the November/December Player of the Month are goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thabiso Lebitso, Thapelo Moremi, Oswin Appollis, and Relebohile Mofokeng.

The Buccaneers have had a fantastic two months under the guidance of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who led the team to five victories and one draw in six games, during which they scored 10 goals, conceded only two, and achieved an impressive four clean sheets.

To top it off, Bucs defeated Marumo Gallants 1-0 to win the Carling Knockout trophy.

Outstanding performances

Chaine has played a crucial role in the squad, maintaining four clean sheets in November and December and conceding only two goals from the six matches played.

The outgoing, 20-year-old Mbokazi continues his meteoric rise, delivering mature, assured performances well beyond his years.

Mbokazi featured prominently across the November/December fixtures. His contributions were instrumental in the Pirates’ dominance and defensive solidity during this period.

Lebitso is one of the unsung heroes in the Pirates’ ship. He has quietly put together a month of immense consistency at right-back.

The 29-year-old has been part of the rock-solid defensive unit that collected four clean sheets, combining relentless running with disciplined defensive work and intelligent support in attack.

Moremi’s influence continues to grow with each passing game. When on the field, he consistently injects energy and demonstrates a willingness to assume responsibility during crucial moments.

Mofokeng’s immediate impact

Like Moremi, Appollis returns on the list of nominations, and his selection is testament to how consistent the 24-year-old has been this season. During this time, he made three goal contributions.

The saying “you can’t keep a good man down” perfectly sums up Mofokeng’s return.

After almost a month on the sidelines and missing key games for the club and country, the 21-year-old came back with immediate impact, including scoring the winner in the Carling Knockout final.

Voting closes on Friday at 5pm, and supporters can cast their votes for their favourite players on https://orlandopirates.forms.app/player-month-voting-form-1.

