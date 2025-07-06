Stars Banyana will look up to do the job as they seek to defend title

Tomorrow, Banyana Banyana will get off the mark and open their 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign against Ghana. The much-awaited tournament started yesterday with a clash between host country Morocco and Zambia.

The South Africans are on a mission to defend the trophy they won in the last edition in 2022 in the same country and it should be a huge sense of déjà vu for the SA girls. They are drawn in the same group as Ghana, Tanzania and Mali.

There were issues in the Banyana camp in Casablanca when coach Desiree Ellis’ players downed tools and staged a little stay-away. They boycotted training and wanted the South African Football Association (Safa) to address their financial demands.

Well, according to Safa, the impasse was easily resolved, and an agreement was reached. So, things are back on track and the focus is back on the main prize, the holy grail of women’s football in the African continent.

Banyana have 50/50 chance of retaining their prized possession and Sunday World takes a look at some of the key role players in the team ahead of the Black Queens tomorrow.

Coach Desiree Ellis: The coach has been working without a contract since they won Wafcon in 2022.

She is not as upbeat and as excited as she was ahead of the 2022 Wafcon and the 2023 Fifa World Cup. Her body language suggests that of a coach who is low on morale and who may be losing her changeroom. I would not be surprised if she steps down after the tournament.

Jermaine Seopesenwe: She is one of the most talented and influential players in the team. She has led the side with aplomb in previous matches, and she will be a marked individual.

After announcing her retirement from Banyana after the tournament, she will want to bow out in style with a winners’ medal around her neck.

Bambanani Mbane: Bambanani is one of experienced players in the Banyana squad and will surely be important for coach Ellis. “Juice”, as Mbane is fondly known, is expected to lead the Banyana defence rock solid. The Sterkspruit-born star defender is still going strong at the age of 35 and will be desperate to get her hands at least one more time on the Wafcon trophy.

Hildah Magaia: With Thembi “Pikinini” Kgatlana out of the team, Magaia will without a doubt be one of the senior players to step up and deliver the goals for Banyana. Magaia is already well known in the streets of Morocco after she scored a brace that helped Banyana clinch the last Wafcon.

Noxolo Cesane: The 24-year-old winger has been one of the exciting prospects for Banyana and is expected to shake things up in the Banyana jersey. Her ability to dribble past defenders makes her unique and standout from the rest.

Regina Mogolola: She returns to Banyana after a seven-year absence. Mogolola won silver in 2018 in Ghana with Banyana in the Wafcon.

“We are feeling good, and we are prepared. We know what it will take to defend our title, and we will have to work as a team,” said Mogolola.

Refiloe Jane: The skipper may have seen little action due to injuries, but she is very key in Ellis’ team.

Her calm approach in leading the team will be vital once again in Morocco. She is one of the star players in the SA squad.

Linda Motlhalo: The stylish midfielder has always been a shining beacon when the chips are down.

Her penetrating runs from midfield have pierced the strongest of defences. She usually chips in with a goal or two most often than not and Ellis knows she can bank on her.

