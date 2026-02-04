Stats favour Chiefs ahead of Nedbank Cup opener against Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs will resume their quest to defend the Nedbank Cup trophy that they won in a highly emotional final at the Moses Mabhida in Durban last year — where they defeated arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1.

On Wednesday night, Amakhosi will feature in the Last-32 round against Stellenbosch FC at the Cape Town Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Ending 10-year trophy drought

Chiefs go into the match in sizzling form on both the domestic and continental fronts, having registered four consecutive victories since 2026 started. In last year’s final, Chiefs were desperate to end their 10-year trophy drought. And their 2-1 victory over the Buccaneers was so emotional for their die-hard supporters. It was one of the matches that they will never forget in the history of the Glamour Boys.

Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart scored for Chiefs while the lanky Evidence Makgopa grabbed Pirates’ goal. Chiefs extended their Nedbank Cup titles to 14.

Statistically, Chiefs is the most successful team in the Nedbank Cup, having been to 20 finals. Amakhosi and Stellies have already met twice this season. Once in the league and once in the Carling Knockout Cup. And this Ke Yona Cup fixture will mark their third encounter, with a fourth meeting scheduled for February 24 in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs will be facing Stellenbosch in a cup match for the sixth time overall. They have already met this season in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup Round of 16, which ended 0-0 after extra-time. Stellenbosch won on penalties.

Nedbank Cup rivals

Chiefs and Stellenbosch are meeting in the Nedbank Cup for the fourth time. Amakhosi have won all three previous meetings. They won 3-0 in the Round of 32 in 2016/17 and 2-1in the Round of 16 in 2017/18. This was when Stellenbosch was campaigning outside of the top flight. Their most recent Nedbank Cup meeting was in last season’s quarterfinal, which Chiefs won 3-1.

The sides also met in the 2022/23 MTN8 quarterfinals. There, a 1-1 draw after extra time was followed by a win for Chiefs on penalties. This is the sixth cup meeting between Stellenbosch and Chiefs. And it’s the fifth to be hosted by Stellenbosch.

In all competitions, Chiefs have never lost in regulation play, winning four of these games and drawing one. In addition to their Carling Black Label Knockout Cup meeting this campaign, Chiefs beat Stellies 2-0 in Cape Town in the opening match of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.

