Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says pressure is on Zamalek

Despite the fact that it will be a difficult task, Steve Barker, the coach of Stellenbosch FC, believes that Zamalek, their opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals, will be under more pressure when they lock horns on Wednesday night.

Zamalek, one of the biggest clubs in Africa with a very rich history, will welcome the South Africans at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt for the 6pm kick-off.

Barker believes that they can pull off an upset against the elite Egyptian team.

In the first leg in Cape Town last Wednesday, Stellenbosch held the reigning champions to a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

Stellies believe they have chance to progress

According to the Stellies website, the ambitious club is competing in the knockout stages of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time, and they reckon that as debutants, they have held their own and done relatively well when they played a goalless draw against defending champions and one of the African continent’s giants in Cape Town.

They now believe that they have given themselves a chance in the second leg tonight.

“The main objective was always for us to go to Cairo still having a chance,” Barker said on the club’s website after the first leg.

“We didn’t want to go there with the game dead and buried, and I believe that by us not conceding an away goal, the pressure shifts onto Zamalek,” said Barker.

“With good preparation, knowing what we now know, and through analysis and coming up with a good game plan, we plan to get that goal.

“As it is, even if they score one, we would only need to score once as well because of the away goals rule.”

Stellies expect hostile reception

This week’s other CAF competition quarterfinals in North Africa demonstrated how tense the reception will be in Cairo.

The passion in the Arabic nations is very intense and sometimes goes overboard.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates both experienced hostile environments in their sojourns in Tunisia and Algeria, respectively.

Stellies’ star players Devon Titus, Ashley Cupido, Thato Khiba, Lesiba Nku, and Andre de Jong will have to step up and lead from the front if they harbour any dreams of reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

