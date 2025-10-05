Stellenbosch FC kick Kaizer Chiefs out of Carling Knockout after penalties

- Advertisement -

Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of ending their trophy drought were shattered after suffering a 5–4 defeat on penalties to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout Cup last-16 clash at the DHL Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The tightly contested encounter ended goalless after 90 minutes of regulation time and an additional 30 minutes of extra time, forcing the match to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Stellenbosch held their nerve from the spot to edge out Amakhosi, sending the Cape side into the quarterfinals of the competition, while Chiefs were left to rue missed opportunities and another early cup exit.

The match’s kick off was delayed by 30 minutes due to long queues outside the venue, as large crowds of fans struggled to gain entry into the stadium.

Downward slide for Chiefs

The defeat adds further pressure on Chiefs, who have now gone several seasons without lifting a major domestic trophy, while Stellenbosch will look to build on this momentum as they continue their cup run.

In another Carling Knockout Cup, Richards Bay United booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout Cup after a convincing 4–1 victory over Chippa United at the Umhlathuze Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Natal Rich Boys made their intentions clear from the onset, scoring two quick goals within the first seven minutes with Nox Mutizwa opened the scoring in the fourth minute, and just moments later, Bonolo Ntlonelo doubled the lead in the seventh minute after capitalizing on Chippa’s defensive lapse.

Chippa United responded in the 25th minute to pull one back, but their joy was short-lived. Mutizwa, in fine form, completed his brace in the 37th minute to restore Richards Bay’s two-goal cushion and send the hosts into the break leading 3–1.

The second half produced fewer chances as Richards Bay focused on maintaining their control of the match. However, the hosts added a late flourish when Lundi Mahala netted their fourth goal in stoppage time to seal a comprehensive 4–1 triumph. Richards Bay’s dominant display sees them progress to the quarterfinal stage, while Chippa United exit the competition after a disappointing showing.

