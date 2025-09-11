Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates wrap up preparations ahead of MTN8 final

After wrapping up their respective pre-match midweek press conferences, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will be doing their final preparations for the much-anticipated MTN8 final.

Pirates will be looking to defend their MTN8 crown for the fourth time in a row when they collide against Stellenbosch at the Mbombela Stadium, in Mpumalanga, on Saturday evening.

Out for vengeance

Stellies will be looking for vengeance this time against the Buccaneers. This after falling short and losing 3-1 in last season’s final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Ahead of the game, coach Steve Barker admitted that he is still disappointed about how they lost the final last season and hopes this time the outcome will be different.

“Obviously, the disappointment of last season, in terms of a massive controversial decision near the end of the match [that] changed the course of the game,” Barker said on Tuesday.

“Again, I’m just hoping that [in] this final, the best team wins. And it is not decided on a controversial moment.

“We still feel that sort of disappointment. And hopefully, that will drive us to be even better than in last year’s final. And a lot better than what we were in the league this season. If we fail to be better than what we were recently against them, then it’s going to be tough for us.”

New captain eyeing trophy

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their dominance in the top eight competition. And defender Nkosinathi Sibisi is adamant that he can help guide his side to glory once more. He is convinced that they will lift the trophy for the first time as the new club captain.

“It’s good to be back training with the players again. It’s been a positive week for us. And we are looking forward to creating history in front of a full Mbombela,” Sibisi said.

“It’s never easy whenever you are injured. In terms of selection, I am ready for the weekend. As a group, we embrace competition and will do everything to create history and keep the cup. After all, it is our cup,” he added.

The tickets for the match have already been sold out, and Mbombela is expected to be packed to the rafters.

