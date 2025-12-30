Stellenbosch FC ushers in Gavin Hunt’s winning vision after Steve Barker exit

PSL club Stellenbosch FC has completed its hunt for coach Steve Barker’s successor, as they announced the appointment of Gavin Hunt with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Hunt, the most decorated coach in the PSL, brings a proven winner’s mentality to a club praised for its forward-thinking structures, creating a powerful synergy that has both the new coach and club leadership brimming with optimistic expectation.

Expressing his delight at joining Stellenbosch, the former Kaizer Chiefs and Durban City coach said he was honoured to be back in the dugout.

Upbeat about new appointment

“I am honoured to be joining Stellenbosch FC at this exciting time. Stellenbosch is a forward-thinking club with a clear vision,” Hunt said.

“From my first conversations with the CEO [Rob Benadie] and staff, I sensed the ambition and the support structures that are in place. These elements are crucial for any coach who wants to succeed.”

Durban City unexpectedly dismissed Hunt early this month, paving the way for his arrival at Stellenbosch. The Stellies CEO reacted to the appointment of the seasoned coach. They stated that the club is delighted to have a coach of Hunt’s calibre replace Barker.

“We are delighted to welcome a coach of Gavin Hunt’s calibre and experience to Stellenbosch. And we look forward to supporting him as we usher in a new era at the club,” Benadie said in a statement.

“We are proud of the quality of local and international candidates who applied for the position. After conducting a thorough process, our board is confident that we have secured the right head coach for Stellenbosch FC.

Among SA’s most decorated coaches

“A winner by nature, Hunt is the longest-serving coach in the PSL. And he is one of the most decorated coaches in South Africa. His proven track record aligns with the ambitions of the club.

“Furthermore, his player-centric approach and intimate knowledge of Western Cape and South African football are impressive. And they make him a natural fit for aligning with the club’s identity and long-term vision.”

The 61-year-old is currently the most decorated coach in the Betway Premiership. He has four Premiership titles, two Nedbank Cups, an MTN8 trophy, a Telkom Knockout title. And also six PSL Coach of the Season awards.

Hunt will sit on the Stellies bench for the first time when they travel to New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. They will face Sekhukhune United in a league encounter on January 20 2026.

