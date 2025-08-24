Stellies are proving a force to reckon with as they make MTN8 Final

Those who undermine Stellenbosch FC should do so at their own peril as the Cape side are undoubtedly becoming cup specialists.

The fact that they have booked themselves their third final match, and the second one in the MTN8 final within a short space of two seasons speaks volumes about their pedigree.

Last night Stellies, held Sekhukhune United to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the semi-final scrap at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo to earn their ticket to their second dream final in the competition dubbed Wafa Wafa. This happened courtesy of a 3-1 aggregate score after winning 2-0 at home in Cape Town a week ago.

For the record, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker hasn’t lost any match against Sekhukhune United coach, Eric Tinkler.

Not an average side

On the street, Stellenbosch is regarded as an ordinary premiership side, but in terms of results, the club has been on their best since their promotion to the elite league in 2018.

The Barker side has in the past two seasons completed their Betway Premier League program in third position, thus earning themselves a place on CAF’s Confederations Cup.

Not only did the club finish in the third position two times in the 16- club premier division during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons, but they also won the Carling Knock Cup, beating TS Galaxy 5-4 through penalties in the final match played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in December 2023.

The club went on to reach the final of the MTN which they lost 3-1 to Orlando Pirates at the same KwaZulu-Natal venue (Mabhida Stadium in Durban) on October 5, last year which marked the competition’s 50th year.

To cap their glorious 2024/25 season, their influential goal-poacher, Cheswyn Philander completed the season with 12 goals and went on to scoop the Golden Boot Award. Coach Barker and Faaz Basadien were in the process nominated for the MTN8 Last Man Standing and Betway Premiership Coach of the Year.

Basadien went on to win both the Player and Players’ Player of the Year accolades at club level.

In the final, they play against Pirates who beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 via penalties yesterday in Atteridgeville’s Lucas Moripe Stadium in a deja vu encounter. This forthcoming final match of the MTN8 – on a date and venue still to be decided, will be a replica of last season’s final in the same competition.

