Stellies coach says SA diski is on the rise after historic CAF win

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has praised his players for the way they stuck to the game plan and achieved the unthinkable when they knocked out African giants Zamalek FC Caf Confederation Cup in front of their own supporters on Wednesday night.

The Cape Winelands side advanced to the Confederation Cup semi-finals after they stunned the defending champions in the quarterfinal stage of the competition. Barker’s side won 1-0 on aggregate after they had played to a goalless draw in the first leg in Cape Town last week.

Rewrote the history books

Stellies will now face Tanzania’s Simba SC, who are coached by South African trainer Fadlu Davids. The Capetonians rewrote the history books by reaching the last four of the tournament in their maiden appearance.

On Wednesday, Barker side stole the lead and silenced the partisan crowd late in the game when Sihle Nduli broke their hearts with a beautifully crafted goal in the 79th minute.

Barker also thanked the Egyptians for the way they hosted his club. This is after ugly incidents of violence were witnessed during the quarterfinals stage of both the Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Not an easy game

“It was not an easy game. Zamalek had a lot of possession, and we needed to make sure that we keep the game at 0-0 for as long as possible,” said Barker after the historic win.

“We knew that the pressure would be on Zamalek. And that if we scored in the second half, it was always going to be difficult for them. Our game plan was to be very tight and not to consider any goal. Because they would be more nervous as the game progressed.

“They controlled the game in the first 45 minutes but they could not play behind us. They created big chances and we were confident in the way we defended. It was very important for us not concede a goal at home. They created a great chance in the last minute. And our goalkeeper made a stunning save, and that was the turning point in the match,” Barker added.

Goal was great chance to qualify

“We needed to shower hunger and desire. You don’t come to play against this big team – the defending champions – in this stadium when you are not committed. I thank the players for the work they put in and for winning the match. We needed to focus on our game and [we] did not want to go to penalties. And we knew that one goal would give us a great chance to qualify.

“Maybe we gave them too much respect in the first leg because they are the defending champions. They are a team with massive history. After that game, we realised that it was possible to reach the semi-finals. And we knew there were deficiencies in their team. So, we came back in the second match with more bravery. And that was the difference,” the coach explained further.

