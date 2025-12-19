Stellies coach Steve Barker jumps ship and joins Tanzanian giants Simba SC

In a move that will shock the local football fraternity, Steve Barker has been announced by Tanzanian Premier League giants Simba SC as their new head coach. Barker has been on the books of Stellenbosch FC for seven years and was instrumental in turning the Winelands club into a formidable outfit.

The ambitious Simba were looking for a coach after Dimitar Pantev left the club, just after two months in charge. Ironically, the Bulgarian had taken over from South African coach Fadlu Davids, who moved to bigger and better prospects in North Africa with Raja Casablanca. Barker has made a name for himself with his tactical acumen, loyalty and ability to use little resources and scant material.

Before he took up coaching, Steve, who is former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker’s nephew, played as a midfielder for Wits University and SuperSport United. He started his coaching career at the University of Pretoria, leading the side to Premier Soccer League promotion in 2012. He was also on the books of AmaZulu before he joined Stellies in 2017.

Under Barker’s tutelage, Stellies made history when they won the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup. The club is also a regular feature in CAF club competitions and last season, they made it to the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup.

This is a developing story…

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content