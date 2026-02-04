Stellies dump Chiefs out of Ke Yona Cup, while Downs advance to last-16

Kaizer Chiefs will, unfortunately, not have an opportunity to defend the Nedbank Cup this season after they were dumped out in the first round of the competition by Stellenbosch FC.

Amakhosi succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Stellies during their Last 32 encounter in front of a packed, sold-out Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

The result also meant that Chiefs tasted defeat for the first time this year. It was also the first time the Glamour Boys conceded, not once, but twice, having kept six consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

Two first-half goals from Ibraheem Jabaar, who converted from the penalty spot, and a stunner from Devin Titus 22 minutes into the game, when he fired a bullet of a shot from a long way out, leaving a fully stretched, in-form Brandon Petersen with no chance, gave Stellies the victory.

Amakhosi were handed a lifeline a few minutes into the second half from the penalty spot as well, and striker Flavio Silva made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Chiefs continued to knock on the Stellies’ door in search of the all-important equaliser, but it was not meant to be as the defending champions crashed out of the cup competition, ending their decade-long trophy drought last season.

In the other match, Mamelodi Sundowns progressed to the next round of the competition, following their hard-fought 2-1 win over minnows Gomora United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Goals from Namibia international striker Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena were enough to help Sundowns book a spot in the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

