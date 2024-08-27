Stellies remind me of my old Golden Arrows team – Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says tricky MTN8 semi-final opponents Stellenbosch FC remind him of his former side Golden Arrows.

Sundowns host Stellenbosch in their MTN8 semi-final first-leg encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Wednesday night.

Mngqithi, who will be in charge of Sundowns in his second official game as head coach, said he is wary of the threat Stellies pose and that they remind him of his Arrows team, which went on to win the MTN8 during the 2009–10 season under his tutelage.

“We are playing against a team that is slightly different. A team that reminds me a little bit of my old Golden Arrows team,” said Mngqithi.

He was speaking at a media briefing at Chloorkop on Monday.

Dangerous off the ball

“They [Stellenbosch] are very dangerous off the ball. A team that you must always take care of off the ball when playing against, and make sure that there are possibilities where you can have numerical superiority.

“You must punish and terminate your attacks because if you don’t terminate your attacks and they spill over into counter-attacks, they [Stellenbosch] are very dangerous in that aspect.

“The defence must always be on point because that is where you are most likely to get caught.”

He continued: “Stellies are also a team that is very strong on set pieces, more especially with [Andre] de Jong in attack and [Fawaaz] Basadien, who has a very good delivery. So, those are the areas that we are concerned about.

“On their front three, they can easily have Bradley Mojela, Devin Titus, Langelihle Phili, and Sanele Barnes, who is probably still settling into the team.

“So, we know what is expected, and we think we are prepared for that.”

R10m price tag

Apart from being a dominant force in the Premier Soccer League, having won seven league titles in a row in the last decade, Sundowns have somewhat not been able to match that supremacy when it comes to the shorter domestic cup competition.

With the new winner’s prize money now up to R10-million, Mngqithi is adamant that Sundowns will be the first team to clinch the Wafa-Wafa competition with the new price tag.

“I think I was the first one to win the MTN8, and I think again, we are also going to be the first ones to win it with a price tag of R10-million.”

The Brazilians last won the MTN8 title three seasons ago and will be hoping to change their fortunes under the new leadership of Mngqithi, but first, they will have to jump over the Stellies hurdle.