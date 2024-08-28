Stellies stun Downs, Pirates held to a draw by City in MTN8 semis

In what was an action-packed MTN8 semi-final first leg on Wednesday night, Orlando Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Town City while Mamelodi Sundowns were stunned by Stellenbosch FC, who handed them a 1-0 defeat at home.

It took the Buccaneers as early as 15 minutes, when teenage sensation Relebohile “Last Born” Mofokeng beat the offside trap and went in front of experienced defender Thami Mkhize to fire past Daren Keet.

City almost made an instant response through another debutant Prins Tjiueza following a misplaced pass by Patrick Maswanganyi in a dangerous area.

Tjiueza fired a venomous shot inside the box, but Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine produced a super save with his right foot and the ball struck the post.

City gradually grew into the game by gaining momentum and were once again close to getting the equalising goal at the brink of half-time, but Chaine produced another spectacular save to deny Jaedin Rhodes in front of goals.

However, Chaine could not repeat his first-half heroics as Rhodes finally got his goal in the 60th minute when he made good use of a second ball that fell on his path after defender Olisa Ndah failed to deal with a long ball.

Both coaches made much-needed changes and introduced fresh legs, with Jose Riveiro handing Angolan international Gilberto his debut since joining the Sea Robbers at the start of the season.

In the last 10 minutes of the game, it was end-to-end stuff as both teams took the game to each other in search of the winning goal, but the game ended in a 1-1 draw. They will settle the score in the second leg at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

In the other semi-final encounter, Sundowns were stunned by Stellenbosch at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, after defender Fawaaz Basadien netted the only goal of the match from the penalty spot.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi and his side will have it all to fight for in the second leg when they meet Stellies at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content