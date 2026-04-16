Struggling Arsenal has mountain to climb against Atletico in Uefa semis

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are still in contention for this season’s Uefa Champions League honours and they have one hurdle left to clear, against each other, in the semifinals before booking their ticket to the final showpiece in Budapest.

Over the past three seasons, both domestically and in the Champions League, Arsenal have been consistently improving, and now they look to be on the verge of glory, ready to cash in all the experience they have accumulated.

Gunners’ firepower

Two years ago, the Gunners made it to the quarterfinals; last year they bowed out in the semis. The next step is the 2026 final in Budapest. If they get there, Mikel Arteta’s side have the resilience and firepower to get over the line.

According to the Champions League website, Arsenal remain the only unbeaten side in the competition this season with ten wins and two draws from 12 matches. Going back further, they have lost only two of their last 22 Champions League games (W17 D3). Impenetrable at the back, lethal on set pieces and goals from every angle.

Arteta’s team can win matches in any number of ways, built on foundations that average a goal conceded every other game. But the fact that 12 outfield players have contributed to their goal tally shows that Arsenal are far from just a solid defensive outfit. Up front, Viktor Gyökeres is the missing piece of the puzzle to unleash the pace and trickery around him.

Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, guided Arsenal to a 14th FA Cup in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Arteta’s team have been runners-up in each of the last three campaigns.

Atletico’s deep squad

The Spaniards, Atletico, are enjoying one of their highest-scoring seasons, with a deep squad and versatile players like Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann. This gives Diego Simeone an advantage this time round, as he can employ different game strategies throughout the knockout phase. Furthermore, although Julian Alvarez is their ace, they don’t rely on a single player in their offensive line-up, as 12 players have scored in the Champions League this term.

Coach Diego Simeone, in his 15th season at the helm, having arrived in December 2011, has qualified for the last 13 editions of the Champions League. As well as winning La Liga twice, he has led the club to two Europa League triumphs, two Uefa Super Cups and two Champions League finals. The ultimate European crown has evaded him, though, and remains the one big trophy missing from his cabinet.

With a style based on defensive organisation and strong pressure after losing possession, Atleti can unleash various formations, though a 4-4-2 serves as the foundation. In this versatile system, which allows for positional flexibility, Simeone’s team currently features a more sophisticated and rapid ball movement, enabling them to make the most of their forwards. Accordingly, players like Griezmann are key due to their ability to read the game and provide options in the build-up.

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