Struggling Gallants show Dan Malesela and Molefi Ntseki the door

Embattled Betway Premiership club Marumo Gallants have parted ways with head coach Dan “Dance” Malesela and technical director Molefi Ntseki. Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is finalising talks with the club to take over as the new sheriff in charge.

This is after the club was defeated 3-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night. Bahlabane ba Ntwa are lying precariously on position number 14 on the league with 15 points after 17 rounds of matches. Earlier in the season, Malesela was put on special leave by the club due to a poor run of results.

It was Malesela’s third stint as coach of Gallants in the PSL. Ntseki is a former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs head coach who did not enjoy measurable success with the two teams.

Reads a statement from the club: “Marumo Gallants FC has released Head Coach Dan Malesela and Technical Director Molefi Ntseki following the club’s struggle to improve its league standing. Currently 14th on the log with just four wins from 17 matches, Gallants is looking for a fresh approach.

“The club appreciates their contributions and wishes them well in their future endeavours. In the interim, assistant coaches Sundra Govender and Duncan Lechesa will oversee the team while the process of appointing a permanent head coach is finalised. Discussions are underway with Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who has arrived in South Africa to conclude discussions with the club,” says the statement.

Gallants next league match is against Polokwane City at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

