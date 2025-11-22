Sundowns aiming to right their wrongs in Champions League on all fronts

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to rectify the mishaps of last season on many fronts, as their mission of winning the CAF Champions League will have to start by kicking off their campaign on a positive note.

The Brazilians will be searching for nothing less than three points when they host DR Congo outfit Saint-Eloi Lupopo in their opening Group C encounter at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to falling short in the final to Pyramids FC last season, Sundowns did not have an ideal start to the competition under coach Manqoba Mngqithi at the time, as they failed to beat Maniema Union at home.

Righting the wrongs

However, this season, current mentor Miguel Cardoso wants his side to right their wrongs and begin their Champions League campaign on a high.

“It is the first match of the Group stage, obviously, every match will have a story, but we must write the right one on this one,” Cardoso said ahead of the game.

“[It’s the] First home match, a good start is important, so we will work hard, and we’ve been working very hard since we finished the last match towards arriving tomorrow on the best conditions, at the best moment possible.

“We remember very well what happened last year on the first game of the group stage, where we could not beat Maniema at home. And from there, how that haunted us a little bit throughout all the group stage.”

Determined not to repeat that experience, Cardoso emphasised the importance of starting with intensity and control from the very first whistle.

“We want to make a good start. A good start is on the whistle of the referee, and the players that are available and that can start that match will be, for sure, very, very strong in going and pursuing the result we want to get,” he added.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm in Tshwane.

