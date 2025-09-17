Sundowns and Gallants share spoils in tough league encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants shared the spoils in an exciting Betway Premiership clash played at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night. The match ended 1-1 and Sundowns will remain on position two on the log table when a win would have propelled them back to the summit of the table.

Their opponents, Bahlabane ba Ntwa, are sitting on number nine after six rounds of matches. They have registered two wins, the same number of draws and losses.

The game was a lively affair with both clubs producing an entertaining brand of football. As expected, the Bloemfontein soccer fanatics created a raucous atmosphere as they sang and chanted for the entire minutes.

Sundowns opened the scoring in the 28th via a header from Iqraam Rayners who connected to a pin-point cross Marcelo Allende on the right. It was Rayners’ fourth goal of the current and he is now level at the top of the scorer’s charts with Sekhukhune United’s gun slinger Bradley Grobler who destroyed Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday night. Rayners is on top of his game and has netted seven times in all competitions this campaign.

Good news for the legions of Sundowns supporters was the return of star defender Kuliso Mudau in the match day squad after a financial dispute with the club. He started from the bench and was thrown in the deep end when he replaced fellow speedster Thapelo Morena later in the second stanza.

The home side did not take the punches rolling down, they fought back and created anxious moments for their more fancied opponents. The stocky Phillip Ndlondlo equalised with a lucky shot after some hesitant defending from the Sundowns backline. It was Ndlondlo first start and goal in Gallants colours since he returned to the club after a three-year sojourn at Orlando Pirates. He was later crowned with the man of the match accolade.

The two sides went in search of the winning goal in the second half, but they could not find the breakthrough and the result was fair for both teams.

Other results:

Richards Bay 1 – 1 TS Galaxy

Polokwane City 2 – 1 Golden Arrows

AmaZulu 2 – 1 Stellenbosch FC

