Sundowns and Sekhukhune’s Ke Yona Cup clash postponed

The Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United has been postponed after the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville was double booked. The game was supposed to take place on Saturday at 8:00pm.

The PSL claim to have secured the use of the stadium prior, but it has emerged that the venue was also booked for a Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier that is scheduled to kick off at 3:00pm.

Reads a statement from the PSL: “As supporters, fans and all stakeholders of professional football are aware, Lucas Moripe Stadium was selected as the venue for tomorrow evening’s Nedbank Cup Quarter Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United.

“The stadium was secured in terms of a detailed agreement (the stadium agreement) affording the League exclusive control of the venue prior to and on match day and all arrangements were in place for the match. Unfortunately, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) learned today of social media reports that the stadium had seen fit to accept a booking for an under 17 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier scheduled to kick off at 15h00.

“The PSL raised the issue urgently including demanding confirmation that the stadium agreement would be complied with failing which the League would have to accept that it had been repudiated. No such confirmation has been forthcoming. Quite apart from the requirements of the stadium agreement, and the League policies, the Nedbank Cup rules regulating access to the stadium by the participating teams cannot accommodate two matches at the stadium in envisaged timeframe.

“More importantly, all of the safety arrangements for the match including categorization in terms of SASREA; Event Safety and Security meetings; engagements with SAPS; and implementation of the League’s Safety and Security Manual proceeded in accordance with the stadium agreement. No planning was done on the basis of another event on the day of the match. It would consequently be reckless for the League to proceed with the match and in so doing put at risk the safety and security of Nedbank, the participants, Safa match officials, the public, and the League staff.

“The League will investigate the matter fully to establish how this situation arose. Unfortunately, under these circumstances the League has been left with no option but to cancel the stadium agreement and postpone tomorrow’s match. The PSL extends an apology to all stakeholders of the beautiful game who were preparing to watch the quarterfinal today.

“The League will deal responsibly with the rescheduling of the match in compliance with the law and the League Compliance Manual and the public will be kept informed. All supporters who purchased match tickets are urged to keep them safe for use on the rescheduled fixture date, which will be announced in due course,” said the statement.

