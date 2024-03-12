Sundowns and SuperSport share spoils in dull Tshwane derby

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by neighbours SuperSport United in a lacklustre Tshwane derby that was played at Loftus on Tuesday night.

Fireworks were expected at the match, but the game did not live up to its billing as both sets of players toiled and were happy to get a point each after the final whistle.

It was the log-leaders Sundowns’ fourth draw, and they still have not recorded a loss this season, meaning that the other teams in the DStv Premiership can only play catch up or fight for the number two spot. The gap between Sundowns and second-placed Orlando Pirates is 13 points, with Masandawana having two games in hand, nogal.

The Brazilians opened the scoring via a scrumptious, long-range rocket from Teboho Mokoena and the goal will surely be a contender for Goal of the Season. But SuperSport should be lauded for their immediate response when the lethal Bradley Grobler scrambled the ball into the Sundowns net from a Lyle Lakay free kick, just a few minutes after the Sundowns’ goal.

The Brazilians were denied a penalty after Thembinkosi Lorch was fouled inside the box. A similar incident occurred on the other side of the pitch when Grobler was also fouled in the 18-area, but the referee waved play on. Grobler did not come back after the half-time break after he injured his shoulder.

After the match, United coach Gavin Hunt was happy with the result. He said that they played with their Under-19 kids and Diski Challenge players against the star-studded Sundowns players. Hunt said that his youngsters learnt a lot from the game, and they will be better players in the future.

Both teams will be involved in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 fixtures this weekend. United will visit Richards Bay United in the KZN while Sundowns will host Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday afternoon.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content