Sundowns break Al Ahly’s hearts to book place in the CAF final

Mamelodi Sundowns have advanced to the final of the CAF Champions League after snatching a last-minute goal to break the hearts of Al Ahly in front of a fully packed Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

Thanks to a 90th-minute own goal from Ahly defender Yasser Ibrahim to level matters and help Sundowns book their place in the final since 2016, when they won the competition.

The Brazilians will now wait and see who their opponent will be between Orlando Pirates and Pyramids FC, who will be confronting each other at the 30 June Stadium.

The home side controlled large parts of the first half and found the back of the net in the 25th minute through Taher Mohamed, who scored a stunner from the edge of the box to beat Ronwen Williams on the near post after catching Sundowns on a counter.

Sundowns, however, did come back from the half-time break with some fighting spirit and caused trouble for the Ahly defense.

Referee Dahane Beida made a big call when Sundowns made a penalty appeal after Lucas Ribeiro was brought down inside the box, but the Mauritanian whistleman went over to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) screen and decided not to give the visitors a spot kick.

Cardoso reacted and brought in fresh legs, with captain Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile, and Iqraam Rayners all thrown in to try and salvage something for the Brazilians.

Zwane could have made an instant impact when he made a good run inside the box after being set up with an exquisite pass by Ribeiro, but Zwane’s first touch let him down, and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy made a comfortable save.

Cardoso threw all his attacking options on the pitch, while his side kept on banging on the Ahly door, and it all paid off in the 90th minute when Ibrahim’s own goal was enough for Sundowns to advance to the final of the elusive continental competition on the away goals rule.

