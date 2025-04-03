Sundowns break silence on fan violence against Esperance

Following the unsavoury scenes witnessed at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night, Mamelodi Sundowns released an official statement in the wee hours on Thursday.

This is after pictures and videos of a brawl that broke out between a section of Sundowns and travelling Esperance de Tunis supporters went viral on social media.

Pandemonium erupted shortly after the final whistle of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg tie that Masandawana ended up winning 1-0, courtesy of a Peter Shalulile 55th-minute goal.

Sundowns have since broken their silence on the matter, saying that they are deeply saddened by the unruly behaviour that was displayed at Loftus.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is deeply saddened by the unruly behaviour that was displayed yesterday (01 April) at its CAF Champions League quarterfinal match against Espérance de Tunis at Loftus Versfeld Stadium,” Sundowns said in a statement.

“Videos circulating on social media depict malicious damage to the stadium and the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters retreating from violent conduct that was initiated against them, including flares and pepper spray, when the incident started.

“Sundowns awaits a full report from the match commissioner [Obvious Moyo] and is committed to cooperating with CAF to finalise its investigation ahead of the return leg.

The statement continued: “Espérance de Tunis is a respected sports institution in Africa, and we trust that once all the evidence is reviewed, our brothers and sisters at Espérance will also denounce this behaviour and take the necessary steps to ensure that the next encounter is one where all supporters feel safe and welcome.

“We are confident that the investigation will identify the circumstances that gave rise to the unruly behaviour.”

Sundowns concluded the statement by apologising to Esperance and its supporters, despite emphasising that the Tunisians were the instigators of the fistfight.

“However, in accordance with our African culture of compassion and empathy (our African culture of ubuntu), we are required to apologize to Espérance de Tunis and its supporters as the unruly behaviour took place at our home stadium, despite the videos and facts indicating that the Sundowns supporters did not initiate the unruly behaviour.”

The Brazilians and Esperance will cross swords for the second leg at the Olympique Stadium in Tunis next Tuesday.

