Sundowns’ Cardoso vows full support for Bafana coach Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has extended his support to new Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane, saying he will be happy to help with whatever is required from his side.

Sundowns make up the majority of the current Bafana team, with a total of 13 players in Mosimane’s 30-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, and the high-profile friendly match against Egypt next month.

Speaking to the media shortly after winning the Fifa African-Asian-Pacific Cup against Al Ahli Saudi over the weekend, Cardoso revealed that he had an opportunity to meet and congratulate Mosimane on his recent appointment as Bafana coach and said he was ready to help make the national team continue attaining success.

READ: Miguel Cardoso: I would be very pleased to meet Pitso Mosimane

“I already had the privilege of embracing coach Pitso. Even though I didn’t have a chance to publicly congratulate him on being appointed Bafana Bafana coach, I will put myself at his service for whatever he needs… to help him to be as strong as possible,” Cardoso said.

“I totally support the work of the national team of South Africa. It’s my job to support the national team coach. That happened the same way with coach Hugo [Broos], with whom I also had a good relationship.

“That’s a platform where I give him the possibility of whatever he needs from my side that he can use besides the players, information, or whatever. Also, when coach Pitso is starting [his second stint as Bafana coach], we need him to have a very good start [for the Afcon qualifiers]… And we will support obviously, and we stay together and celebrate those results with the same attitude we celebrate ours. That’s my position,” he added.

READ: Pitso’s second coming starts at sentimental Orlando

Cardoso also emphasised that despite his players dominating Mosimane’s squad, when they are on national team duty, they should not be labelled as Sundowns players but Bafana players.

“I think it’s important that in the national team there are no Sundowns players. There are national team players. They just become Sundowns players when they come back.

“And there are no other teams’ players. They are just South African players, and that’s why I feel proud to see the national team of South Africa. When I see them playing, I see the national team,” Cardoso added

Bafana will play their opening Afcon qualifier against Guinea at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.