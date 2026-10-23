Sundowns, Chiefs knocked out of CAF as Pirates advance to group stage in style

Sundowns, who have established themselves as a powerhouse in CAF club competitions and won their second CAF star last season, will not progress to the group stages. Wiliete, who are from Angola, have now booked their ticket to the next round. Sundowns last failed to qualify for the group stage in 2015.

Last week in Angola, the two clubs played to a 0-0 draw, and in the return match in Pretoria, Wiliete’s away goal proved to be decisive, and it was a sucker punch that sent Masandawana packing and out of the competition in embarrassing fashion. Tashreeq Matthews opened the scoring for Sundowns in the 11th minute, but Angolan striker Mabululu capitalised on a poor back pass and equalised for the visitors.

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Chiefs fall in penalty heartbreak

Kaizer Chiefs were also eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by Zambian outfit Red Arrows via the lottery of penalty kicks, also in the second leg of the second preliminary round.

Arrows arrived in Durban with a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg in Ndola, but Amakhosi reversed the scoreline with a 1-0 victory that sent the match to penalty shoot-outs. Bradley Cross scored Chiefs’ solitary goal.

Pirates march into group stages

In Soweto, Orlando Pirates booked their place in the group stage with an emphatic 4-0 win over African Stars of Namibia. The red-hot Buccaneers have now sent a strong warning to their opponents with the statement victory.

Thapelo Mokobodi opened the floodgates in the early stages, with Mpho Padime increasing the lead in the 46th minute.

Makgopa brace seals statement victory

Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa grabbed a brace to end the match as a contest.

Pirates romped home with an aggregate 5-0 win after registering a 1-0 victory in the first leg, which was played in Botswana last week.