Sundowns coach blames hectic fixture schedule for Galaxy loss

Mamelodi Sundowns were brought back to earth with a bang by TS Galaxy in an unbelievable display of guts and glory at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Kamogelo Sebelebele’s goal in the first stanza ended Sundowns’ 10-match winning streak, leaving coach Miguel Cardoso fuming and blaming a taxing fixture schedule for their loss.

Sundowns, who were on a high after they clobbered Orlando Pirates 4-1 at the weekend, were expecting Galaxy to roll over and take the punches.

But Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic and striker Sebelebele had other plans for the Premier Soccer League defending champions.

Beganovic is unbeaten in 12 matches since he took over from Sead Ramovic. He has recorded seven wins and five draws, and his team is now looking like a million bucks.

Cardoso bemoaned the league’s taxing fixture programme as a reason for their defeat.

In a post-match interview, he disagreed with TV presenter Carol Tshabalala, who thought that Downs were dominated by Galaxy.

Fourth match in 72 hours

“No, we were dominant. We dominated for the whole match. TS Galaxy defended all the time,” Cardoso said on SuperSport TV.

“This was our fourth match in 72 hours, and we were penalised because of that. Obviously, we didn’t have the energy that we needed.

“I think we had the better chances, and we should have scored, but they capitalised with the goal in the last minute of the first half. In the second half, we did not have the energy.

“The lesson is to continue to look forward and continue to work. I always said that it’s going to be a long championship; no one heard me say anything different than that.

So, my position today is exactly that. We will rise from today, and we will finish stronger.”

Galaxy’s next match is on Valentine’s Day against Durban City in the Nedbank Cup, while the Brazilians will host amateur club Mpheni Home Defenders at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville in the same competition on Sunday.

