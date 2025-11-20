Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has plan in place to deal with Saint Lupopo’s antics

The first round of the CAF Champions League is set to get underway this weekend, and Mamelodi Sundowns will be hosting the antics-driven Saint-Eloi Lupopo of the DR Congo.

The two sides will open their Group C match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Sundowns will face a Saint Lupopo team, whose style of play and trivial antics they are familiar with from their preliminary round tie against Orlando Pirates.

Focus on the match

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso said his team has a plan in place for how they will handle Lupopo and possible antics.

Cardoso said: “We always try to make the players understand that any emotions that they may have that are not required for a football match should be left in the locker room, and that whatever happens during the game must be managed well by the players.

“You remember last year when we played at home against Esperance in the Champions League quarterfinals, there was a scuffle between the two teams, and I tried to remove my players from that confusion and noise.

“I always encourage my players to concentrate on the game and not dwell on the negative emotions of the match.”

Lupopo defender punished

CAF dealt a massive blow to Sundowns’ opponents when they revealed that their defender, Mukoko Amale, received a two-match suspension for the Champions League.

The decision comes after the 27-year-old theatrical defender displayed unsportsmanlike conduct toward a Pirates player during their second-leg encounter at Orlando Stadium in October.

“The act of violence committed by the player constitutes a serious violation of disciplinary rules and fair play,” CAF said in a statement this week.

Following consecutive losses in the Champions League finals, Cardoso will be looking to win Sundowns the coveted second continental star for the third time.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content